Thieves break into Tucker gas station for third time in less than 1 week

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Thieves have broken into a Tucker gas station for the third time in less than one week.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is at the business for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Working on a new story now. Remember the Chevron gas station on Lavista Road in Tucker I told you about on Tuesday? It had been burglarized twice in 48 hours? Well the gas station got hit AGAIN... third time this week. Here’s the new video pic.twitter.com/Zl3o2stqDY— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 15, 2018
An employee of the Chevron on LaVista Road told Channel 2 Action News last week that in less than 48 hours, the business had been burglarized.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}