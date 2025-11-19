Woman in custody for deadly DeKalb County shooting on Halloween

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department announced a 19-year-old woman was arrested for a shooting on Halloween that left a woman dead.

Police said Janiya Bates as taken into custody and accused of murder on Tuesday afternoon.

In the early hours of Oct. 31, DKPD was investigating a shooting death of a woman at a home on Conley Downs Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said 26-year-old Kenney Sanders was found dead from a gunshot wound but at the time, no information about a possible motive or suspect was available.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bates was charged with malice murder and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Sanders’ death is still under investigation, police did not release a possible motive for the shooting when they announced Bates’ arrest. Bates was not awarded bond, according to jail records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group