Woman killed in shooting at Halloween party in DeKalb; police search for suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a young woman in the middle of a south DeKalb street.

Neighbors say it happened during a Halloween party. They told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna they heard arguing for about 15 minutes before the gunfire

“It was like ‘bang,’ stop, and then ‘bang,’” said Marta, a neighbor. “And then you can hear cars leaving.”

Marta, who did not give her last name, said she woke up around 3 a.m. to the sounds of gunfire and a body lying on her street.

“It was scary. You know, seeing that person in front of your house,” she said.

Neighbors say the home is an Airbnb that was hosting a party. They said it was loud, but nothing got out of hand until the early morning

“It’s a big change, you know, because it’s always quiet over here,” Marta said. “And then you got somebody who died in front of your house, and it’s crazy because that’s not even your neighbors, you know. That’s some people who just come and go.”

Police say they do not have a motive or know how this happened.

Meanwhile, neighbors deal with their street turning into a crime scene.

For those like Marta, they are sad to see a senseless loss of life.

The name of the victim has yet to be released because the next of kin has not been notified. Police are still searching for the suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group