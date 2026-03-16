Teen in bed was inches from being crushed when tree ripped through DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County family is describing the moment a large tree tore through their home on Monday morning.

Ajeanette Edmonds told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden they are lucky the incident wasn’t deadly.

“Had I been on this bed, you can see all this would have come and come down right upon me," she described.

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She says she and her two teenage sons were just starting their day when the powerful storm moved down Tarragon Drive.

"I thought, ‘Let me get my boys, and get us all down to the lower level.’ I went out to the hallway of the second floor," she described.

Her eldest son ran downstairs, but her 16-year-old was trapped inside.

Judah Edmonds says he was lying in his bed when the tree came crashing into his bedroom, missing him by inches.

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“I like, put my arms up to cover my face, and then it’s like, I pulled my legs in and ball it up. The tree comes down. Literally, right where my legs just were,” he said.

He says that he had to climb out of his window and slide down the tree to get back to the ground before running inside to make sure his family was OK.

The family says right now it is unclear if they will ever be able to move back into their home.

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