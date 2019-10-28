Teen accused of shooting friend with stolen gun while they played video games

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 14-year-old boy is home after police say he shot his friend in the face with a stolen gun.
The encounter that ended with gunfire started in the basement of the 14-year-old's DeKalb County home. He and two other friends, including 16-year-old Tariq Thomas, were playing video games Sunday evening.
One of the boys became upset over losing.
Thomas said he headed upstairs but saw his 14-year-old friend attempting to cock his gun. Then, he heard a shot.
Thomas had been hit. He’s now in the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to his face and neck.
Police said the 14-year-old boy told them someone shot into the house and hit Thomas.
Officers said they saw no damage to the home and didn’t buy that story. They said they found a spent 9 mm casing near a TV.
Police said they then found a gun in the rear of the home. It had been reported stolen.
The 14-year-old boy was charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a minor. Despite that, he is not in custody and was allowed back home with his mother.
Juvenile intake uses a point system to determine which teens are detained and which ones are released to their parents. It’s based on factors such as the severity of their crimes.
Police are calling the incident an accident. They did not explain why the teen wasn't charged for possessing the stolen gun.
