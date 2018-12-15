Teacher stole student's violin to pay $700 ticket, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County teacher is accused of stealing a 9-year-old student’s violin, so he could sell it and get money to help pay for a $700 ticket.
Police have charged Kalif Jones, 21, with theft by taking. Channel 2's Michael Seiden learned that this was the teacher’s first year of teaching at the school.
The child’s parents reported the violin missing. That’s when the principal and school police reviewed surveillance video, which they said showed the teacher stealing the violin from the cafeteria.
What happened when we knocked on the teacher’s door, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}