Tar, diesel spill across I-20 in DeKalb County when tanker overturns

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A tanker truck carrying thousands of pounds of tar overturned on Interstate 20 on Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue said the tanker with 7,000 pounds of liquid tar turned over on the I-20 eastbound entry ramp to Turner Hill Road just before 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say the truck started leaking tar and diesel along the interstate.

Crews were able to build a containment dam to control the tar spill and fuel leak to minimize the environmental impact.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Crews were able to clean up the spill and crash and reopen the exit ramp.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group