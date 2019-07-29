  • SWAT standoff, heavy police presence at DeKalb home; neighborhood evacuated

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors were forced out of their homes early Monday morning after police and SWAT swarmed a house in DeKalb County.

    Channel 2 Action News confirmed that a home on Creekford Drive in Lithonia is the target of the police presence. 

    DeKalb police said three armed people are possibly holed up in a home. 

    Neighbors said officers haven’t told them what’s going on. 

