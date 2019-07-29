DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors were forced out of their homes early Monday morning after police and SWAT swarmed a house in DeKalb County.
Channel 2 Action News confirmed that a home on Creekford Drive in Lithonia is the target of the police presence.
DeKalb police said three armed people are possibly holed up in a home.
Neighbors said officers haven’t told them what’s going on.
SWAT standoff, heavy police presence at DeKalb home; neighborhood evacuated: https://t.co/7NXnXd4pMB @darrynmoore has the latest on the investigation this morning. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/vdTvSmAgK3— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) July 29, 2019
