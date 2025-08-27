Suspects caught on Ring camera pointing gun at DeKalb home while trying to steal cars

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are searching for two men they say targeted several homes to try and steal cars early Saturday morning.

They say two men were caught on Ring camera outside a home on Port Chester Way just before 4 a.m. One of the suspects can be seeing breaking into a car while the other points a gun at the home.

During Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with the homeowner.

“Somebody is going to get shot,” she said. “Material things are temporary, but somebody’s life you cannot... we need help, we need help.”

James also showed the Ring camera footage from the incident showing one of the suspects inside a Kia Optima as the horn blared.

Police believe that they are responsible for other attempted thefts on Windsor Castle Way and Hapsburg Court within the next 30 minutes.

The suspects weren’t able to steal any of the cars, but did damage them.

Anyone who knows who the men may be should contact police at 404-586-7990.

