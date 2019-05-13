0 Surveillance video shows confrontation that led to police shooting burglary suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A burglary suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by police, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Stone Mountain police said officers responded to the burglary-in-progress call at the Willow Lake Apartments off West Mountain Road. Police said the people woke up to a person inside their home.

According to authorities, when the tenant confronted him, police say he grabbed a shotgun and ran toward downtown Stone Mountain where he crossed paths with Chavi Hillman.

"When I walked across the street, it looked like he was following me," Hillman said.

She said she was walking to work when she noticed the suspicious man armed with a shotgun

“I got really nervous because I had never really seen a gun before and the fact that he was talking to himself really weirded me out because he obviously wasn’t in the right state of mind to carry a gun," she said.

Authorities caught up with Freeman walking around the area. Channel 2's Michael Seiden obtained surveillance video of what happened next from a gas station.

In the video, you can see an officer headed toward Freeman and the massive police response.

They said when he didn't comply with demands to drop the weapon, an officer shot him.

Freeman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

No officers were injured in this incident.

