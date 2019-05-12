GBI called to police shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate a police shooting in DeKalb County.
The GBI confirmed to Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Ponce DeLeon in Stone Mountain.
A Channel 2 photographer arrived at the investigation and saw crime scene tape around a Citgo gas station and the surrounding area.
There is no word at this time on how many officers were involved and if there are any injuries.
We're working to learn more about what led to the police shooting, for Channel 2 Action News at 6.
