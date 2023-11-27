Suspect identified in deadly triple shooting at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect has been identified in a deadly triple shooting that occurred at a DeKalb County gas station.

On Sunday, just before 3:30 p.m., DeKalb County Police were called to the Circle K gas station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake in regard to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man later identified as Antione Lewis, 41, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Lewis was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, another man and a woman also showed up at the hospital from the scene with gunshot wounds.

According to police, there were two groups of people in the parking lot who appeared to have known each other. They got into a fight which led to the shooting.

On Monday, DKPD announced that a suspect had been identified in the case. The suspect, whose age and identity have not been released, is in custody at the hospital.

He will be charged upon release, according to DeKalb officials. The investigation remains ongoing.

