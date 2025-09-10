Suspect in crash that killed 8-year-old previously charged with DUI in another collision

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An 8-year-old girl named Maryah was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Southwest Atlanta, and the driver accused of causing the crash was already facing charges for similar crimes.

Jose Alejandro Cuahuizo-Varela, the driver accused of driving under the influence and hit and run, had previously been indicted on state charges for DUI and hit and run two years ago. He was out on bond when the crash occurred on Saturday night, resulting in the death of Maryah.

“They took a star away from us,” said Latazamisha Nunn, Maryah’s mother, expressing her grief and shock at the loss of her daughter.

Cuahuizo-Varela was charged with DUI and hit and run after a crash along Buford Highway in Brookhaven two years ago, although no one was injured in that incident. He was arrested again this year when he was indicted.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

