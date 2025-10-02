State Labor Department says it’s ready for those workers laid off, furloughed during shutdown

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As the government shutdown continues, the Georgia Labor Department is preparing to assist federal employees facing furloughs or layoffs.

With more than 100,000 federal employees in Georgia, many could be affected by the ongoing shutdown, potentially qualifying for unemployment benefits.

“It is so important that our federal government opens back up,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes. “Federal employees affected by the furloughs may be eligible to file for unemployment benefits.”

Sarah Boim, a former CDC employee, expressed concern for her friends and family still working there.

“I know that they are threatening to RIF so many people and fire so many more people officially. These threats are just so awful right now,” Baim said.

So far, no surge of federal employees has been seen at the Georgia Labor Department centers yet.

Holmes assured that the department’s resources are available and that their team is knowledgeable, ready to help claimants determine eligibility for unemployment benefits.

Employees who are laid off are eligible for unemployment benefits, and those furloughed may also qualify, though they will have to repay benefits if they receive back pay after returning to work.

The Georgia Labor Department remains prepared to support federal employees during the shutdown, with expectations of increased applications if the situation persists.

