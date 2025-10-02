Kennesaw Mountain visitor center closed with government shutdown in effect

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park has closed its main parking lot and visitor center due to the ongoing government shutdown, though open-air sites remain accessible.

As the shutdown continues, visitors to Kennesaw Mountain must use the overflow parking lot on Old Highway 41, as the main lot and road to the top are closed. The park, managed by the National Park Service, has locked its gates, affecting those looking to visit the museum and participate in field trips.

“I figured I’d find a way to get on the mountain. But I just didn’t know what the parking situation would be like,” said Joe Cook, a park visitor.

“It’s super disappointing because people have expectations when they want to come to the park, or I’m sure there’s field trips that got cancelled too,” said Marissa Merriam, another visitor.

The government shutdown has also impacted other National Park Service sites in the metro Atlanta area, including the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.

Visitors like David Casillas, who drove from Henry County, found their plans disrupted.

Despite the closures, U.S. Park Rangers and maintenance workers remain on duty at Kennesaw Mountain to ensure safety and upkeep.

Essential services continue, with law enforcement and maintenance considered critical to the park’s operations.

Visitors are still able to hike and enjoy the open-air sites, but must adjust to the limited access and lack of facilities.

