Federal employees facing uncertainty nearly 24 hours into government shutdown with no end in sight

Atlanta-based federal employees are working without pay due to the ongoing government shutdown.

One employee who works for the Department of Health and Human Services expressed feelings of unease and insecurity as the shutdown continues.

“I’ve been in government now for about 20 years, and I’ve never had this feeling before, never. It’s unnerving,” said the employee, who requested anonymity due to fear of retribution.

