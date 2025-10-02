Atlanta

Federal employees facing uncertainty nearly 24 hours into government shutdown with no end in sight

By WSBTV.com News Staff
HHS offices WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is seen on March 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Department of Health and Human Services announced it is cutting 10,000 jobs and closing offices aimed at cutting $1.8 billion (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Atlanta-based federal employees are working without pay due to the ongoing government shutdown.

One employee who works for the Department of Health and Human Services expressed feelings of unease and insecurity as the shutdown continues.

“I’ve been in government now for about 20 years, and I’ve never had this feeling before, never. It’s unnerving,” said the employee, who requested anonymity due to fear of retribution.

