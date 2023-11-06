Dunwoody homeowners could have to pay tens of thousands over new walking trails

A group of DeKalb County homeowners say they may have to pay tens of thousands of dollars to move stormwater lines, all to build a new walking and bike trail in their neighborhood.

Homeowners in Dunwoody told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln they think this will also cause flooding issues.

The city said if this project gets approved some of the stormwater lines will have to be moved and homeowners will have to pay if those lines fall onto private property.

“It feels deceptive, it’s frustrating,” said homeowner Maria Franczek.

“We can’t afford it,” homeowner Diane London said.

It’s a price tag homeowners living in the Four Oaks neighborhood in Dunwoody say is not only out of reach but also unfair.

“They said if they needed to use the line, it would be my responsibility to update the line and bring it up to code, ” Franczek explained.

Franczek turned to Channel 2 Action News after Dunwoody city leaders told her she would have to pay to replace stormwater lines under her property to prepare for a new walking and biking path.

A figure Franczeck says she was told could reach six figures.

“He said it would be hundreds of thousands of dollars to update that line and bring it up to code,” Franczeck said.

“I couldn’t afford it, I’m a retired person, I have a fixed income,” London said.

London says their community doesn’t need a new path because they have one right across the street.

“They’re just throwing up concrete,” London said.

London says for years she and her neighbors have dealt with water runoff issues.

Sinkholes she fears this project will make things worse.

“Instead they’re just building something we don’t need,” London explained.

The city of Dunwoody told Channel 2 Action News in a statement that they looked into Franczeck’s property.

Dunwoody says because the stormwater infrastructure falls under her private property, it’s the homeowner’s responsibility to make repairs.

Franczeck says city leadership told her if repairs aren’t made.

“They would take my property by eminent domain or they would purchase an easement from my backyard but they wouldn’t replace any other structures,” Franczeck said.

“I did not buy a house here, for them to destroy my backyard,” London explained.

Franczek received a document from DeKalb County indicating their neighborhood is in a special tax district, placing stormwater maintenance on the county before the city of Dunwoody was established.

Dunwoody says it found no agreement between DeKalb County and the city regarding privately owned stormwater infrastructure.

“We’ve tried to advocate for ourselves and we can’t get anywhere,” Franczek said.

The city says if this project gets approved they plan to include a stormwater plan to divert water runoff away from the homes.

The city of Dunwoody sent the following statement:

The city’s stormwater ordinance and policy are in place to benefit all citizens of the city. Any projects approved in the city must be performed in accordance with that ordinance and the city’s policy.

“The owner of the property at 2915 Four Oaks Drive has made contact with the city on multiple occasions, and the city has looked into the matter. We have communicated to the owner that our research indicates the stormwater infrastructure in question is privately owned. As set forth in the stormwater ordinance and policy, issues concerning private pipes on private property would be the homeowner’s responsibility. Otherwise, we have found no agreement between the prior owners and DeKalb County and no agreement involving the city regarding the privately owned stormwater infrastructure on this property.

As for the project in question, it has not yet been approved and no start date has been set. There is a sidewalk on the south side of Peeler Road. The newly adopted Dunwoody Trail Master Plan, developed in coordination with the PATH Foundation, proposes building a bicycle and pedestrian path on the north side.

The project plans include stormwater infrastructure improvements in the public right of way that would divert stormwater away from the property in question. The work would be funded entirely through the city budget.”

