‘Small rescue with a big heart’: DeKalb County rescuers pluck a small, tired fawn out of the mud

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County rescuers found a little creature stuck in the mud and in need of help Thursday.
The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department responded to Henderson Mill Park in Tucker on a call of person stuck in the mud.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
But it wasn’t a person. It was a young fawn, exhausted and trapped after going into the mud too far, the rescuers said.
“Without hesitation, our dedicated crews jumped into action,” the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said.
They were able to quickly and safely free the frightened fawn and bring it to safety unharmed.
“It was a small rescue with a big heart, and just another reminder that DCFR is always ready to lend a hand, no matter who needs help,” the fire department said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Second Gwinnett man in two months arrested in federal crackdown on political threats
- Equifax may still owe you money from the big security breach in 2017. Here’s how to check
- 14-year-old shot at skating rink in Clayton County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group