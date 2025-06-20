‘Small rescue with a big heart’: DeKalb County rescuers pluck a small, tired fawn out of the mud

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County rescuers found a little creature stuck in the mud and in need of help Thursday.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department responded to Henderson Mill Park in Tucker on a call of person stuck in the mud.

But it wasn’t a person. It was a young fawn, exhausted and trapped after going into the mud too far, the rescuers said.

“Without hesitation, our dedicated crews jumped into action,” the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said.

They were able to quickly and safely free the frightened fawn and bring it to safety unharmed.

“It was a small rescue with a big heart, and just another reminder that DCFR is always ready to lend a hand, no matter who needs help,” the fire department said.

