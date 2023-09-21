Sister of teen attacked at football game in DeKalb County says the attack was random

DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — The sister of a teen attacked after attending a high school football game thinks fans shouldn’t be allowed in stadiums until the district can improve security. She told Channel 2′s Tom Jones a group attacked her brother for nearly a minute at Godfrey Stadium in DeKalb County and no one arrived to stop it.

“My brother is like probably 128lbs. 5′7 with 20 guys stomping on his head and nobody there to break it up,” she said, not wanting to reveal her name because of safety concerns. She said the teens who attacked her 16-year-old brother need to be identified and put behind bars. “I want to press charges immediately because they could have killed him,” she said.

Her brother had just left Southwest DeKalb High School’s homecoming football game at Godfrey Stadium on Friday, September 15th. In a video that is circulating on Instagram, you see several young men randomly confront him in an attack gangs call free pick. That’s where they assault an unsuspecting victim for no logical reason.

“He said it happened so fast. The boy hit him in the back of the head. He tried to defend himself. Everybody stomped him,” the sister pointed out.

She took her brother to the hospital where he had to get stitches for injuries that left him bleeding from his ears and face.

In the video circulating on Instagram, you can see the attack went on for nearly a minute. His attackers then robbed him.

“They took his shoes and they took his phone,” she said.

The sister, who is her brother’s guardian, says his school is trying to help him deal with his emotional scars.

“They’re gonna set him up with therapy,” she said.

She says her brother is a student officer with the Jr. ROTC, plays basketball, and feeds soldiers. He also works.

“He’s a good kid.”

She also says students should feel safe attending sporting events. She thinks the district should take drastic measures until it can improve safety.

“I think that they should either stop the games entirely or host the games where it’s nobody but the teams there,” she pointed out.

She wants the attackers off the street. “If anybody know anything come forward. Preferably first and last names, not social media names,” she said.

The school district wouldn’t comment on it’s security. But it did say it is aware of the incident and school police are investigating.

The sister says her brother is back at school, but still scarred mentally and physically by the attack.

