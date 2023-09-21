UGA star, former Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s Buckhead home listed for $1.45 million

ATLANTA — What better way to show you’re a true UGA fan than buying up Herschel Walker’s Buckhead home? It’ll only set you back $1.45 million.

The former UGA quarterback and Senate candidate placed the house on the market last month.

The house has since shown up on real estate websites. Property records confirm the home is owned by Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom 2,943-square-foot home on Mount Paran Road was built in 1932.

It’s described “a beautiful cottage” sitting on 1.5 acres of land atop a hill.

The backyard includes a large porch built around a tree, the realtor’s website says.

The home was featured as a background in several of Walker’s 2022 Senate race against Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Property records appear to show that Blanchard has owned the home since the 1990s.

