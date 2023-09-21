‘God was with me:’ Man describes moment robbers shot him taking out trash at Gwinnett complex

NORCROSS, Ga. — The search continues for two men who ambushed and shot a man taking out the garbage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim, Michael Thomas, who was also struck in the head with a gun, tells Channel 2′s Tom Regan the men were trying to rob him.

It happened on Sept. 9 at the Grove Point Apartments on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.

The 42-year-old husband and father, say he was taking out the trash around 10 p.m. when two men came running toward him, at least one holding a gun.

“He turned around and shot me in the leg twice. One of the bullets went through my right leg and then into my groin area,” Thomas said.

The victim describes how he fought off his attackers, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teen accused of stealing printers from Cobb County Office Depot A mother is furious after a Cobb County Office Depot accused her son of stealing printers, although he had receipts for his purchases.





©2023 Cox Media Group