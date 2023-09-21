Zaxby’s introduces a to-go-only restaurant. The first one is opening in Georgia

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Athens-based Zaxby’s is opening its first-of-a-kind to-go-only concept restaurant. The first one is opening right in the Peach State.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The saucy chicken chain said the new restaurant design will offer expedited service with double drive-thrus, digital menu boards, as well as a drive-thru delivery door for faster pay and pickup.

“Our team and I cannot wait to bring Zaxby’s delicious chicken to the West Taylor neighborhood while at the same time pioneering Zaxby’s new to-go-only concept in Georgia, said Richard Scott, one of the owners and operators of High Adventure Chicken, Inc.

TRENDING STORIES:

The new to-go-only restaurant will be open for service in Griffin, Georgia at 925 W. Taylor Street beginning Monday, Sept. 25.

The restaurant will not have indoor seating, and its purpose is to help increase customer demand for food-to-go.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family of Fulton County inmate stabbed to death when officer left his post intends to sue On September 22, 2022, Dino Walker was brutally stabbed to death when a Fulton County detention officer abandoned his post on the floor for nearly an hour.

©2023 Cox Media Group