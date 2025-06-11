‘She was cold to the touch’; Man says he tried to save 1-month-old baby found dead in hotel room

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors said they found a 1-month-old baby girl unresponsive inside a DeKalb County hotel room on June 4. The baby’s mother is facing charges.

“This is ridiculous for somebody to hurt a child like that,” the hotel maintenance worker told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington. He asked his name not be used in the report.

“It’s just sad that it happened. I hate that happened,” witness Tyrone Stewart said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

People at the DeKalb County hotel said they first heard the screams before they rushed in to help the baby in hotel room 106.

“Help, help, my baby’s not breathing,” one woman said she heard.

The maintenance worker recounted how he and his partner tried to save the baby.

“She was doing CPR on the baby. The baby didn’t look like it was alive and it was cold,” the maintenance worker said.

Washington obtained exclusive video of the response effort.

According to the criminal warrant, the 1-month-old baby girl had been dead for hours.

She suffered a fractured skull and bruising to the face.

The warrant also stated that inside the hotel room were two other children, a 7-year-old, and a 1-year-old.

Stewart said the surviving children were in bad shape.

“They looked like they were homeless. They needed, you know needed help,” said Stewart.

The mother of the children, 25-year-old Tamara Salter, is accused of leaving all three children alone.

Salter is charged with felony murder, three counts of reckless conduct and child cruelty, authorities said.

The maintenance worker said Salter left her children alone before.

“We gave her a warning then. We said, ‘You cannot leave these kids alone. If you need help, ask for help,’” he said.

“Being a father, it’s hard to see any child hurt, and that one, it was so little,” he said.

It’s still unclear how the baby got hurt.

At last check, Salter is still in custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group