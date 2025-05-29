Scripps National Spelling Bee: DeKalb County student advances to the finals

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Scripps National Spelling Bee celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and a metro Atlanta student made it to the finals!

Sarv Dharavane, an 11-year-old from Austin Elementary School in DeKalb County, will be one of nine finalists competing for the title Thursday night.

Sarv made the semifinals last year and tied for 22nd place.

The other finalists are from Arizona, California, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The winner receives $52,500 in cash, reference works from Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster, and a $1,000 donation to a school of the champion’s choice.

Second through sixth place’s winnings range from $25,000 down to $2,500. The other finalists will receive $2,000.

The bee started off with 243 spellers with at least one from every state, Washington, D.C. Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

There were also international spellers from the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Kuwait and Nigeria.

In addition to Sarv, another Georgia student also competed.

Sara Daoud, a seventh grade from Greenbrier Middle School in Columbia County, made it to the seventh round during the semifinals on Wednesday.

