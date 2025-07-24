Roof collapses during apartment fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at 2560 New Haven Drive NE (Huntington Station Apartments.)

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire on the second floor, and residents of the building were trying to run back inside to get pets and their belongings.

“It didn’t take us too long to get it under control. there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, so that’s always a good thing,” Battalion Chief Steven Vickery with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said. “It didn’t take us too long to get it under control. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, so that’s always a good thing.”

Four engines, two trucks, plus EMS workers, ambulances, and command vehicles responded to the fire.

Vickery said the roof of the building collapsed within the first 20 minutes after crews arrived.

“At that point and time, you kind of have to pull everybody out, make sure nobody gets pinned under any debris. You know, safety is the primary concern at that point. Once you pretty much determine that there’s nobody inside, you know at that point it’s just about being safe and getting nobody hurt,” Vickery said.

He offered this advice to anyone who experiences their home catching on fire: “If your house is on fire, don’t go running back in. That was some of the things that we were dealing with here. I think they were trying to get some pets. I’m trying to locate one of them at this point, but you know, it’s always safe to come and let us do our job. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way.”

George Fannon, who lives in the same complex, but not in the building that was on fire, said he was in his apartment listening to the DeKalb County dispatch on a phone app when he heard the sirens and began to smell smoke.

“It’s crazy - amazing. As soon as I went on the back porch, the heat - I could just feel the heat just smack me in the head. Then, when I saw the flames, I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” he told Channel 2 Action News.

