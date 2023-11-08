Robbery suspects set DeKalb store on fire after clerk refuses to give them money: DKPD

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb Police are searching for two robbery suspects accused of setting fire to a convenience store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers said on Nov.2, they were called to an armed robbery in the 2800 block of N. Decatur Road.

According to investigators, the suspects demanded money from the store clerk.

TRENDING STORIES:

When the clerk refused, officials said the suspects set the store on fire before running away.

Authorities said no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact 911 or the North Central Investigative Unit at 770-724-7780.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deer “ding dong ditches” Cherokee County home

©2023 Cox Media Group