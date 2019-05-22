Robbery attempt leaves 3 people dead, including suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County apartment complex is a crime scene early Wednesday morning after a shootout left three people dead.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore watched officers with protective gear and guns move in on the apartment complex where a robber ambushed two men and tried to rob them.
All three are dead.
“There was a gunfight, and everybody lost,” said DeKalb County Police Capt. A.W. Ford.
