Road in Decatur to be closed for about a month while crews replace sewer lines

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Decatur road will be closed for about a month so crews can replace sewer lines.

Bobbie Lane Road will be closed starting on Monday, July 8.

The sewer line replacement is part of the Cobb Creek Sewer Improvement Project.

During the closure, motorists will be redirected to an alternate route by detour signs.

The road closure will be intermittent during the week and the road will be open on the weekend.

Traffic flaggers will help motorists move safely through the affected area.

Normal construction hours will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.

