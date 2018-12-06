Restaurant worker shoots customer who ran out on bill, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An employee at a DeKalb County restaurant shot a customer who police say tried to run out of the establishment without paying for their food.
The incident happened Wednesday night at China Cafeteria on Rainbow Drive.
Police said two employees chased the customer out for not paying and they chased the person toward a nearby Burger King.
Investigators said when the worker shot the customer he also accidentally shot his co-worker.
