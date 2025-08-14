Residents escape early morning house fire in Tucker, pet cat couldn’t be located

TUCKER, Ga. — Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at around midnight on Thursday at 1881 Robinhill Court in Tucker.

The resident told firefighters he was asleep and woke up to smoke and flames in the house.

He said he does not know how the fire started.

Firefighters said all residents were able to safely escape the house, but they were unable to locate their pet cat.

The resident went back inside the house to search for the cat, but was unable to locate it.

Fire investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

