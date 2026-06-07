Reading, writing, business: Students put knowledge to test with metro Atlanta food truck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students at one of Georgia’s largest school districts are taking what they learn in the classroom and putting it to the test.

Reading, writing and business, all baked into a food truck in DeKalb County.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was in DeKalb County, where the sound of drums and cymbals from the marching band helped usher in a first-of-its-kind program for Georgia.

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The program is called “Rolling Flavors of DeKalb,” and it’s the first student-run food truck program in the state.

Gabrielle Thompson, a Redan High School junior, said it gives culinary students a chance to show off their best dishes.

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“Today we made spicy and regular Thai pasta, hand-rolled blueberry barbecue meatballs and seared Cajun salmon,” Thompson said, showing Wilson the dishes.

DeKalb County Schools said the students will get hands-on experience running a business, marketing and of course, culinary arts. Over the next year, they’ll prepare to take the food truck on the road.

“We’ll have a hance to fundraise for our school and show off how our culinary program does things,” Thompson said. “The food we sell, our coaching, how the head chef involves the students.”

Steven Ervin, the Southwest DeKalb High School culinary instructor, says the program’s been a success.

“We are excited about the food truck, we are excited to get it over there. It’s a different type of cooking so it gives the kids a different experience, that’s what it’s all about with cooking,” Ervin told Channel 2 Action News.

During the food truck’s inaugural year, 12 DeKalb County schools will use it, thanks to a partnership between the school district and Intuit for Education.

The DeKalb County School District is the 10th in the nation to launch the Intuit food truck.

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