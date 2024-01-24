Rain brings threat of flooding; Dekalb County preparing ahead of time

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Flooding and fallen trees could become a problem this week, and Dekalb County Public Works is preparing ahead of time.

“It’ll be all hands on deck,” Public Works Director Rick Lemke told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco.

His team has at least three concerns: falling trees, power lines, and flooding.

One of the first spots that floods in the county is Pleasant Hill Road at the Yellow River in Lithonia.

“You can hear it roaring from my house. I can tell when it’s real high,” Linda Watson said.

She lives near the water but told Francisco that it has never flooded her home, just her land.

Emergency Management Services will be helping to gauge the river levels.

Public Works employees have spent the week checking ditches and drains that may have debris that could block water flow.

Lemke said he has scheduled a team to stay at the office building until midnight Wednesday in case of an emergency.

Then, an on-call crew will kick in and respond to any fallen trees, power lines, or flooding until the day shift returns.

“Localized flooding in some of the low areas and trees coming down, those are the things we really need to respond to quickly,” Lemke said.

He said that way first responders can get to you faster if needed.

