Public safety enhancements coming to Tucker-Northlake, police patrols expanding

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County government announced it was expanding police patrols through the Tucker-Northlake Community Improvement District.

According to the county, the partnership is between Tucker-Northlake CID and Commissioner Robert Patrick, who represents District 1.

Patrick allocated $100,000 to use off-duty officers to patrol the district, which officials say will extend patrol coverage to residential and commercial areas in unincorporated DeKalb County.

This is an expansion to current patrol, which Tucker-Northlake CID has funded since 2018.

"Last year, in response to an increased desire from commercial property owners to have stepped up patrols to reduce crime and other disturbances, the CID board of directors authorized allocating $100,000 from its reserves to more than double off-duty patrols in the area,“ the county said in a statement. ”The additional coverage and visibility during the summer months, which has become known across the country as a time when criminal activity increases, will ideally help reduce crime."

The collaboration between District 1 and CID started during discussions between county leaders and the CID regarding additional police needed in the area last year.

“I believe in community partnerships that deliver real results for our DeKalb County community,” Patrick said in a statement. “The Tucker-Northlake CID has demonstrated an effective model for enhancing public safety, and I’m pleased to support expanding this program.”

County officials said when Patrick learned about CID’s patrol program success, he got interested in expanding it to other parts of the county.

“This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to support the good work of the DeKalb County Police Department by funding supplemental patrols,” Matthew Lee, Executive Director of the Tucker-Northlake CID, said. “Ultimately, public safety is a shared responsibility that belongs to everyone. When we work together, it strengthens communities where people feel secure and local businesses can grow.”

As part of the new partnership, officers will give weekly activity reports to both the commissioner’s office and the CID.

Patrick said having a strong and visible law enforcement presence will help deter criminal activity, as well.

