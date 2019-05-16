Protesters say inmates' conditions are 'deteriorating' at DeKalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Protesters say they are gearing up for a second night of demonstrations after things turned violent outside the DeKalb County Jail late Wednesday evening.
It started as a social media campaign with inmates communicating through family members, catching the public's attention. Initially much of the campaign centered around a well-known mold issue in the jail.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said protesters were fine with marching on the sidewalk, but when demonstrators ended up stopping traffic along busy Memorial Drive, things took a turn.
Wednesday night drew nearly 100 people and ended with the arrests of four people.
Ahead of another round of protests, an activist told Channel 2 Action News inmates’ conditions are deteriorating and their diets have become completely inadequate.
