Popular salon’s owner accused of sexual battery in DeKalb County

TUCKER, Ga. — A Tucker salon owner was charged with two counts of sexual battery.

John Siggers, who owns Siggers Hairdressers in Tucker, faces the two misdemeanor charges in relation to reports to members of law enforcement from 2023 and 2024.

According to the DeKalb County Solicitor General’s Office, who is handling the case, Siggers was reported to law enforcement for two separate incidents and the case was referred to the solicitor in the last few days.

Siggers was arrested on Nov. 21 and was booked into the DeKalb County Jail before bonding out and being released.

“Our office is committed to conducting a thorough, independent review of every case brought before us. We will follow the evidence and ensure that both victims and defendants receive fair treatment under the law,” Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling said in a statement.

The solicitor’s office said the victims of the case would not be identified, consistent with the ethical standards of the office and Georgia law.

Due to the ongoing investigation, evidence, witness statements and materials will not be discussed.

