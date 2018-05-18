0 Popular restaurant at Perimeter Mall fails health inspection with 48

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A busy restaurant at Perimeter Mall dropped almost 50 points on a health inspection this week.

The Cowfish on Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County had a score of 96 last year. Now it has a score of just 48.

The Cowfish advertises its restaurants throughout the Southeast as the first and only sushi burger bar.

Customer Marlon Maddox told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge he’s surprised Cowfish failed May 16 with a 48.

Maddox says he ate there a few weeks ago and it was pretty good. He said it seemed clean.

Violations included a hair in the crab dip as it was cooling, mold like substance on lemons and a dead insect in the interior of the ice machine.

The inspector also noted cooked tempura rolls weren’t held hot enough.

When we went to Cowfish Thursday to ask about the violations the general manager told us we would get a statement from the corporate office.

They sent Sbarge this statement on Friday:

We strive for nothing but the highest standards in every aspect of our operation and nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our guests.

We take these matters extremely seriously and are addressing all concerns to prevent these issues from happening in the future.

Our health department rating prior to this one was a 96. We plan on another high score at our next inspection and are working closely with the health department to operate in full compliance.

The DeKalb County Health Inspector also noted during the inspection some problems with workers handling food improperly. The restaurant management was also told to get a current food service permit. It was still operating with a dated one from 2017.

