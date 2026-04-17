Police searching for man who vanished after being spotted on surveillance camera

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who disappeared earlier this week.

Albert Waugh, who also answers to the name Alex, was last seen on Tuesday afternoon walking away from South Stone Mountain Road.

He was last spotted on a surveillance camera on Wellborn Road.

Waugh has autism and extremely limited verbal skills.

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Since then, police have been searching for him using drones, the police helicopter, canvassing the neighborhood and more.

He was last seen wearing a light brown T-shirt, black shorts and was carrying a black backpack. He is 5′7″ and approximately 140 pounds.

He walks with a slight drag to his right foot and may shuffle in place while standing.

His family says he enjoys higher elevations and climbing things like trees and water towers.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

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