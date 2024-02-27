Police search for masked gunman who pistol-whipped Lithonia store owners during robbery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The owner of a neighborhood supermarket is describing the frightening moments when a masked gunman pistol-whipped him and his wife before robbing the store.

Lithonia police say they were able to quickly identify the attacker as 20-year-old Steven Priar II, thanks to some good detective work. Officers say he once worked in the maintenance department at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ricky Sharma told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that he and his wife are fortunate to be alive.

“How frightening was this?” Jones asked. “It was... Can’t even describe it,” Sharma replied inside his Jay-Way Supermarket on Swift Street.

Police released a portion of the surveillance video of the Feb. 22 attack.

You see Sharma’s wife trying to stop the masked gunman from getting behind the counter just after noon that day. Lithonia police say Priar then pistol-whipped Sharma and his wife.

Sharma says the gunman was relentless. “She got hit. I got hit. We (were) both bleeding,” he said.

Sharma says the gunman grabbed money from the register and took off. Even though he had on a mask police were able to quickly identify him.

Officers are now searching for Priar.

Sharma says it was a normal day before the attack.

“All of a sudden this guy came in asking my wife for bathroom and she said we don’t have bathroom,” he pointed out.

Sharma says the gunman only pretended to want to use the bathroom, then pretended to play a gaming machine until no customers were in the store.

He says that’s when he attacked.

He really wants his attacker captured. “Very bad. He need to be behind bars before he hurt somebody else,” Sharma said.

Officers say they now have warrants for armed robbery for Priar.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the violent attack or where Priar is to contact Detective Sgt. Ward at 470-699-8684 or 770-482-8947.

