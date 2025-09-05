Police say this woman stole more than 100 packages from Brookhaven apartment complexes

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police have released surveillance footage and photos of a suspect involved in a series of mailroom burglaries at local apartment complexes, urging the public to help identify the woman captured on camera.

The burglaries occurred on Aug. 5 and Aug. 23, with the suspect targeting apartment mailrooms and stealing packages during both incidents.

On August 23 alone, nearly 100 packages intended for residents were taken.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Transit-style van, possibly a 2017 model.

“Our residents rely on the security of their homes and neighborhoods, and stealing mail and packages undermines that sense of safety,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley.

“We are asking for the community’s help. If you recognize this suspect or the vehicle, please contact us immediately.”

Police believe the same woman may be connected to additional thefts in the surrounding area.

Along with video from both burglaries, investigators have released photos of the suspect’s van and reference images of similar vehicles to assist the public in recognition.

Police are urging residents and members of the public to carefully watch the surveillance videos and review the released photos to see if they can help identify the suspect.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

