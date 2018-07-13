0 Police: Paraplegic assaulted at least 2 exotic dancers he called to his home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in DeKalb County are concerned there may be more victims after at least two women were assaulted by a paraplegic in his home.

Police told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that 31-year-old Johnnie Thompson paid exotic dancers to perform at his Decatur home.

Detectives said Thompson, who is paralyzed from the waist down, turned violent at least twice during the performances.

“I’m trying to get and keep a dangerous individual off the streets,” said DeKalb County Police Det. Chris Tappan. “He’s challenging their lives.”

In one case, Thompson is accused of using zip ties to restrain a woman. Police said he shocked her with a stun gun when she fought back.

“He pulled out a handgun and a Taser and coerced her to his back bedroom, where he had video cameras set up, and computers,” Tappan said. “He forced her to take her clothes off.”

Detectives said Thompson demanded sex, and when the woman refused, he shocked her with the stun gun.

“He fired at her, not once, but twice, in her chest,” Tappan said. “She started to struggle with her captor. He pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at her.”

Police said the woman pushed Thompson out of the room, cut herself free and called 911. She was able to escape through a window.

Officer found the woman partially naked with the prongs from the stun gun still stuck to her chest.

Thompson was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

While searching the home that Thompson shares with his parents, police said they found more zip ties and a machete.

Police said Thompson maintains his innocence.

“He said she went crazy, attacked him and that he defended himself,” Tappan said.

Police said a second exotic dancer filed an assault report about three months ago.

Investigators are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

“We believe there could be other victims out there,” Tappan said.

