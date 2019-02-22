  • Police investigating shooting in DeKalb County apartment complex

    By: Audrey Washington

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. 

    The shooting happened at the Forest Cove apartments in the 3000 block of Meadowglen Valley Lane. 

