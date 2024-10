Police identify victims in shooting outside DeKalb shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting outside of a DeKalb County shopping center.

DKPD says at 7 p.m., they responded to 1241 Panola Road for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man found shot to death in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found 21-year-old, Jahsir McLean dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

They also found Sanantonio Shaw, 29, with a gunshot wound to his leg and Nadia Wise, 29, with a gunshot wound to her torso. Both were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation shows a car pulled up to one or more of the victims before several shots were fired from the car. The suspects drove away.

DKPD officials say their investigation is ongoing.

