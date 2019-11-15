  • Police: ‘Aggressive panhandler' shot, critically injured outside DeKalb cafe

    By: Lauren Pozen , Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after an “aggressive panhandler” was shot and critically wounded overnight outside a popular Ethiopian restaurant. 

    The panhandler was shot in the stomach near the A.M.T. Cafe on North Indian Creek Drive.

    Police have not located the shooter, but hope surveillance footage from the restaurant and other nearby businesses will help them piece together what happened.

    A clerk at a nearby QuikTrip told the news station a man ran into the gas station shortly after the incident and told them his friend had been shot.

    The injured person was taken to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition, authorities said.

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article

