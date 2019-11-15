Police: ‘Aggressive panhandler' shot, critically injured outside DeKalb cafe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after an “aggressive panhandler” was shot and critically wounded overnight outside a popular Ethiopian restaurant.
The panhandler was shot in the stomach near the A.M.T. Cafe on North Indian Creek Drive.
We are told by @DeKalbCountyPD there are reports of a shooting here at AMT Cafe. They are putting the crime scene tape up now and we are waiting to talk to the PIO to get more information. This is on N Indian creek drive pic.twitter.com/50CAIy1NPI— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 15, 2019
Police have not located the shooter, but hope surveillance footage from the restaurant and other nearby businesses will help them piece together what happened.
A clerk at a nearby QuikTrip told the news station a man ran into the gas station shortly after the incident and told them his friend had been shot.
The injured person was taken to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition, authorities said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
