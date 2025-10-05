Players and fans of metro Atlanta high school football team mourn death of longtime coach

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Players and fans of a metro Atlanta high school football team are mourning the death of a former coach.

Chattahoochee County High School football coach Mike Nash, 51, died Friday night during an emergency surgery on Friday night, according to a Facebook post by Dunwoody football.

Nash was the former coach of Dunwoody High School, coaching the team from 2015 through 2024.

He had been battling liver failure. Nash took the job as coach of the Chattahoochee County High School team in February.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Nash, known to so many as “Coach Nash.” He... Posted by Dunwoody Wildcats Football on Saturday, October 4, 2025

