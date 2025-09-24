Photos of suspected burglars released moments before woman killed confronting them

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released new photos of men suspected of breaking into a woman’s house moments before shooting her to death.

Police are now releasing clear images of the three men they say are involved.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the men in the photos.

On Saturday night, Anna Scott, 36, saw men breaking into her Citation Drive home on her doorbell camera, so she raced home to confront them, police say.

When she pulled up, police say the doorbell camera captured video of one of the suspects opening fire on her Jeep. Scott died from her injuries.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

