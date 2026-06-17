Person of interest sought as search continues for missing DeKalb man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are searching for a person of interest as authorities continue working to locate a missing 34-year-old man who has not been heard from in nearly two weeks.

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According to DeKalb County police, Kadeem Smith, 34, was last heard from on June 3.

Smith is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Police said details about the clothing he was wearing when he disappeared are unknown.

On Tuesday, police said they are searching for a person of interest in Smith’s disappearance. The man, known by the name “Peter”, is believed to be about 60 years old.

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DKPD said he has been known to live in the 5600 block of Covington Highway.

Authorities have not released additional details about the person of interest who may be connected to Smith’s disappearance.

Anyone who sees Smith or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710

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