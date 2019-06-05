0 Parking at Perimeter Mall can be a pain, even for Ryan Seacrest

ATLANTA - There are some things you just know if you are from or live in Georgia.

Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest referenced Perimeter Mall and the parking situation there on

Wednesday’s episode of "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" on Channel 2.

Ryan and Kelly were talking about the news that comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor crash while driving his 2019 Bugatti in midtown Manhattan.

That reminded Seacrest of going to Perimeter Mall with his father, for Christmas shopping or otherwise.

“I don’t know if I’ve told you about Perimeter Mall before,” Seacrest said to Ripa as he started his story.

Ripa joked about how all his stories begin and end with Perimeter Mall.

“Ryan Seacrest has two kinds of stories: One that begins with Nana Jenny, or one that begins with Perimeter Mall,” Ripa said. “Either way, I don’t really care because they’re all good stories.”

Seacrest said his dad used to park far from the mall entrance every time they went, to avoid his car being dinged by shopping carts. Ryan wasn’t a fan of the walk to the building.

“He would go to the end, miles away, and he would park there,” Seacrest said.

Well, it turns out other people didn’t love the parking job, either, and often keyed his father’s car.

“It serves him right making us walk all that way to Perimeter Mall!” Seacrest exclaimed.

Ripa seemed surprised, saying she thought people from Georgia were “a gentle people.”

