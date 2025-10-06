Parents push for more recess in DeKalb County schools

The DeKalb County School Board is expected to vote on a proposal to set a standard 30-minute recess for elementary school students.

Parents have been advocating for the change after district leaders considered cutting recess time in half.

The vote follows public outcry in August when the district considered reducing recess to 15 minutes without community input.

“I do want to say the power and commitment of community have definitely spoken up on this issue,” DeKalb County School Board member Whitney McGinnis said.

Parents voiced their concerns to school board members, leading to the current proposal.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported that parents believe children need time to run around.

She said she sat in the boardroom for hours as staff presented their plan to the board.

The proposal includes a 30-minute recess without affecting instruction or students’ social and emotional growth.

“I was bracing my constituents for the fact that it might not be possible to implement the change mid-school year, so I appreciate that. That was a heavier lift because we’re already on a course, but I think it was appropriate for us to consider the feedback,” McGinnis said.

School leaders will receive options to update master schedules to reflect the adjustment.

Schools are encouraged to work with staff and families to determine the best changes for students.

At least two school board members want the 30-minute recess in writing to prevent future challenges.

The vote is expected to happen on Monday evening.

