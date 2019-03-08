Papa John's fails health inspection with a 56

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Papa John’s Pizza in DeKalb County on South Hairston Road has failed a health inspection with a score of 56.
One violation involved the health inspector noting that a worker didn’t wash their hands properly after using the restroom.
The report says the worker used hand sanitizer instead of soap before continuing work in the kitchen.
Channel 2 Anchor Carol Sbarge talked to customer Brandon Smith, who says he won’t be eating at that Papa John’s anymore.
Some of the other violations in the March 5 inspection included dirty food contact surfaces, multiple containers of food incorrectly date marked and heavy accumulation of dust on the floor. The 56 is quite a drop off from recent inspections.
Last year, the same Papa John’s got a score of 83. The year before it got a 90.
When Sbarge went to the Papa John’s Thursday, the staff said any comments would have to come from the corporate office.
In a statement, a company spokesperson wrote, “Food safety and sanitation is of the utmost importance to Papa John’s and we have operational procedures in place to ensure we adhere to proper protocols when preparing and handling food.”
The spokesperson also said with oversight from the health department, they are currently taking corrective action at that location to safeguard against any practices which do not comply with health and safety standards. The restaurant will get a re-inspection this month.
