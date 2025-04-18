Operation Safe Streets: DeKalb County police announce new safety checkpoints

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department announced Friday that homicides in the county were down almost 49% but they were taking new steps to deter crime in the community.

According to DKPD, they’ll be deploying new safety checkpoints in “high crime areas” to both deter crime and reduce traffic fatalities.

The new strategy is being called “Operation Safe Streets,” according to the police department.

The program has already been rolled out, with a checkpoint operation on April 11.

During the “aggressive countywide effort” to prevent crime and reckless driving, DKPD’s Special Operations Division set up on Memorial Drive near Candler Road for a two-hour checkpoint.

At the checkpoint, officers screened drivers for valid driver’s licenses, registration, insurance, impaired driving and equipment violations, while passing out traffic safety and educational materials.

“As CEO, public safety is my top priority,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in a statement. “Whether it’s reducing violent crime or preventing street racing, my administration is committed to supporting proactive policing efforts that keep DeKalb residents safe. The progress we are seeing—particularly the nearly 49% reduction in homicides compared to this time last year—is a testament to the dedication and strategic coordination of our law enforcement agencies.”

Over the April 11 weekend, police made six arrests, issued 60 traffic citations and recovered 1.5 pounds of marijuana in addition to seizing multiple vehicles.

DKPD said there have been 26 motor vehicle fatalities in the county this year, so far, with the main reasons being impaired driving and speeding.

“This type of operation helps us reduce crashes, identify impaired drivers, and ensure that motorists are operating their vehicles safely and legally,” Interim DKPD Police Chief Gregory Padrick. “Our goal is not just enforcement—but prevention. We want to stop tragedies before they happen and build stronger relationships with the communities we serve.”

County officials said the safety checkpoint also came after a “successful joint Georgia State Patrol-DeKalb Police operation” that had officers infiltrate an “organized street racing ring,” which led to 11 arrests, 10 impounded cars, recovery of guns and four people with outstanding felony warrants.

Cochran-Johnson said she will do everything she can to be tough on crime in the county and that “we have too many people living in fear of street racers, car invasions and lawless individuals,” promising to “double down” on undercover operations.

